Petal Board of Aldermen put construction plans out to bid for Sherry Lynn Road

The City of Petal is making steps towards fixing a road that was damaged during severe weather in August.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is making steps towards fixing a road that was damaged during severe weather in August.

During Tuesday’s night Board of Aldermen meeting, construction plans for Sherry Lynn Dr. were being put out to bid.

Mayor Tony Ducker says this project will cost around $250,000, but it is a top priority to get traffic back through the road.

“That area has been impassable to traffic, so it’s good to see that going forward,” said Ducker “I wish we could’ve done it a little earlier, but it’s going to be expensive, that’s why you have to have a little money in the bank when some of these things, and at some point, some things that you don’t plan on will happen.

We want to let the folks know in that neighborhood that help is coming, we are going to get the thing fixed like it needs to be.”

Ducker said this is one of the projects the city has turned into the state to match its American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for the construction.

