More heat for your Thursday, but showers will return by Friday.

This evening will be warm with a few hit-or-miss showers before 9pm tonight. Temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy but will turn sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A front will move though on Friday, bringing us a chance of showers during the morning hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday and that will give us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Next week will be much cooler with sunshine and highs in the mid to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

