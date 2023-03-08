Mississippi man given 2-year sentence for threatening calls to CDC director

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi man allegedly upset over the COVID19 vaccine program, was given a two-year sentence Wednesday in federal court for making threatening phone calls to the director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Robert Wiser Bates, 39, Ridgeland, was sentenced to two years in prison for “making threats in interstate commerce.” The sentence was announced jointly by United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Bates placed phone calls to the CDC in Atlanta in July 2021, and left voicemails for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that were threatening in nature.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Bates made similar threats towards Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health.

The root of Bates’ anger allegedly stemmed from the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Bates was indicted by a federal grand jury. He pled guilty on Dec. 19, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie prosecuted the case.

