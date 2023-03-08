Life after prison advocates visit the Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Re-entry Coalition is a network of volunteers and organizations from around the state. On Tuesday, they advocated at the State Capitol for people who return to their communities after being behind bars.

The group believes the voices of the formerly incarcerated are often left out when the policy-making process is happening. Speakers from around the state expressed their concerns about stopping laws from being passed that they believe add to Mississippi’s mass incarceration problem. Alicia Netterville shared her thoughts about re-entry in the state of Mississippi.

“We must have policies and programs across our entire state to make sure that returning people have what they need to overcome the inevitable barriers that they will face on this side of prison walls and jails,” Netterville said.

By sharing its concerns, the group hopes lawmakers will eventually pass legislation to help make re-entering society easier after serving time.

