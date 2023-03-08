Win Stuff
Jones Co. VFDs respond to oil well fire

Three tanks were found burning upon the arrival of the first firefighters.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at an oil well Tuesday around noon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Boggy, Southwest, Ovett, Union, Glade, Powers and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene near 35 Leggett Road in the Pittman community.

Three tanks were found burning upon the arrival of the first firefighters.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, emergency management officials and Mississippi State Oil and Gas Board also responded.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

