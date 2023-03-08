The heat continues, but we could see a few hit-or-miss showers Wednesday Afternoon.

This evening will be warm and humid as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Expect more of the same tomorrow as highs warm up into the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers during the afternoon.

Thursday will be arm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

A front will move through on Friday, bringing us a chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the mid 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.