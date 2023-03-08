Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The heat continues, but we could see a few hit-or-miss showers Wednesday Afternoon.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 3/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm and humid as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Expect more of the same tomorrow as highs warm up into the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers during the afternoon.

Thursday will be arm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

A front will move through on Friday, bringing us a chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the mid 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of...
Victim identified in Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 3/7
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 3/7
03/07 Ryan’s “Unseasonably Warm” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/07 Ryan’s “Unseasonably Warm” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/07 Ryan’s “Unseasonably Warm” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/07 Ryan’s “Unseasonably Warm” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/6
Warm and humid weather for the next several days.