Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested following a traffic stop.

The 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Drug Enforcement Agency conducted the traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, March 7.

During the stop, 44-year-old Shannon Jordan of Hattiesburg was found to be in possession of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department

HPD said a search warrant was issued for Jordan’s address on James Street. During the execution of the search warrant, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a stolen firearm were found.

Jordan is currently being housed in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. She is facing pending charges for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Forrest County inmate roster.

12NET is derived from agents with HPD, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Petal Police Department, University of Southern Miss and MS Bureau of Narcotics.

