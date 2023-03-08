Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man charged in grand larceny investigation

Antwoyn Turner, 32, of Hattiesburg
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a man in connection to a grand larceny investigation on Monday.

According to HPD, Antwoyn Turner, 32, of Hattiesburg, was found near the Bouie River at Peps Point Road by a game warden with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife & Fisheries and turned over to Hattiesburg police.

HPD said the vehicle was stolen from Southern Pipe & Supply in the 100 block of Lundy Lane on Sunday, March 5.

Turner was charged with one count of grand larceny auto and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

