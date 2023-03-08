Community health fair for adults scheduled in March in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Central Health Care Foundation is hosting a free, Community Health Fair.

The one-day event is set for 9 a.m. to noon on March 23 at South Central Place in Laurel.

All adults, ages 18 and up, are invited to attend the health fair.

Free screenings will include:

Depression/Anxiety

Balance

Blood Typing

Body Mass Index

Bone Mineral Density

Blood Pressure

Facial Sun Damage

Glaucoma

Hepatitis

Cholesterol & Glucose

Cataracts.

For more information about the community health fair, please call (601) 399-0506.

