Community health fair for adults scheduled in March in Laurel

The South Central Health Care Foundation is staging one-day Community Health Fair in Laurel.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Central Health Care Foundation is hosting a free, Community Health Fair.

The one-day event is set for 9 a.m. to noon on March 23 at South Central Place in Laurel.

All adults, ages 18 and up, are invited to attend the health fair.

Free screenings will include:

  • Depression/Anxiety
  • Balance
  • Blood Typing
  • Body Mass Index
  • Bone Mineral Density
  • Blood Pressure
  • Facial Sun Damage
  • Glaucoma
  • Hepatitis
  • Cholesterol & Glucose
  • Cataracts.

For more information about the community health fair, please call (601) 399-0506.

