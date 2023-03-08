Community health fair for adults scheduled in March in Laurel
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Central Health Care Foundation is hosting a free, Community Health Fair.
The one-day event is set for 9 a.m. to noon on March 23 at South Central Place in Laurel.
All adults, ages 18 and up, are invited to attend the health fair.
Free screenings will include:
- Depression/Anxiety
- Balance
- Blood Typing
- Body Mass Index
- Bone Mineral Density
- Blood Pressure
- Facial Sun Damage
- Glaucoma
- Hepatitis
- Cholesterol & Glucose
- Cataracts.
For more information about the community health fair, please call (601) 399-0506.
