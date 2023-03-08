Boil-water notice lifted for North Lamar Water Association

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice issued Monday for about 100 customers of the North Lamar Water Association has been lifted.

Tests have determined that the water is safe to drink again.

The notice affected customers from Shelia Lane/South Mill Creek Road to the South Mill Creek Road/Curtis Loop intersection and from the Chambliss Madden Road/Shelia Lane intersection to the South Mill Creek Road/Chambliss Madden Road intersection, including all adjacent roads.

The boil-water notice did not affect customers living on Chambliss Madden Road and Shelia Lane.

