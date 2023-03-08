2023 Pearl Day to feature GRAMMY-winning artist for city’s 50th birthday

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Pearl has announced the lineup for the annual Pearl Day concert.

According to Pearl Mayor Jake Windham, country music star and GRAMMY-winning Carly Pearce will headline the free 2023 event to celebrate the city’s 50th birthday.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 6, in the north lot of Trustmark Park. Country music artists Travis Denning and Ben Burgess will also perform at the event.

Pearce’s most notable work is her debut album Every Little Thing and her two-time platinum certified track, I Hope You’re Happy Now featuring Lee Brice.

“We are thrilled to have a rising star in Carly Pearce coming to celebrate our 50th year as a city. It was so exciting to see Carly win a Grammy award this year and can’t wait to welcome her to Pearl,” said Mayor Windham. “It will be an awesome night as both Travis Denning and Ben Burgess will bring great music and high energy to get the show rolling. We also made the decision to make this a free concert so that as many of our residents can come celebrate with us without having to worry about cost.”

Parking will be free as well and the concert will be open seating, first come first serve.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 6 p.m.

