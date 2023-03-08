2 Pine Belt teachers named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators

News release from Curriculum Associates

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. (WDAM) - Curriculum Associates has named four Mississippi teachers to its 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country.

These teachers include:

Anna Katherine Adams of Singing River Academy in Gautier

Dr. Janie Brown of Laurel Middle School in Laurel

Anthony Hamorsky of Hawkins Elementary School in Hattiesburg

Presley Seal of Poplarville Lower Elementary in Poplarville

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, these four teachers are among 30 educators from 22 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready programs, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high expectations and student achievement, championing equity and having taught for at least two years.

“Teachers are true rockstars,” said Emily McCann, vice president of the educator community at Curriculum Associates. “This year’s Extraordinary Educators are no exception—they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate Anna Katherine, Janie, Anthony, and Presley for their amazing work in the classroom and look forward to providing them with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help them continue to grow their craft.”

With nearly 340 years of combined teaching experience, this year’s class of Extraordinary Educators includes classroom teachers, special education teachers and instructional specialists.

All of the educators were ultimately selected by an advisory board featuring leaders from Curriculum Associates, previously inducted Extraordinary Educators and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

Inductees will have continued access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

“I am very excited for the chance to meet other Extraordinary Educators from around the country to share our passion for teaching,” said Hamorsky. “As a data-driven teacher, I look forward to networking and developing new skills to bring to my own classroom.”

This is the fourth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year’s class joins 110 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

Today, Curriculum Associates’ programs are used in the majority of Mississippi’s school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2023 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.

