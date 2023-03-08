03/08 Ryan’s “Slightly Wetter” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No forecast surprises today as we start warmer than average, humid, cloudy, and foggy once again today. Also like the last few days though: the fog will lift fairly quickly, the clouds will clear some during the afternoon and evening, and we’ll see at least some few-and-far between precipitation. Last week and for the last few days we’ve just seen a few sprinkles here and there, but today’s activity will be a bit more than that. Still not expecting anything serious though, just some light-to-moderate showers instead of drizzle and possibly a rumble of thunder if one of these showers overachieves. To be clear, that means a thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is NOT expected...though any thunderstorms that develop may be a tad windy as they collapse. Otherwise today will be another copy of many recent days, expect a high near 84 (which would beat today’s record high by 1 degree) with mostly cloudy in the morning transitioning to partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Tonight’s low will remain on the far-warmer-than-average side, climbing into the upper 60s for tomorrow morning. That’ll likely keep significant fog from forming, but there will likely be some patchy development out there so just be aware.

Frustratingly, rain chances will continue to bounce between an occasional shower and scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the week and the weekend. Sunday appears to be the rainiest, though even that isn’t looking like a sure bet as the front dries out. Regardless of whether or not we see anything significant, we will see noticeable cooling on the backside, bringing highs below our early March average of 70 for at least 3 days! Something we’ve only seen a couple of times this year...

