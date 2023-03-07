USM student recounts Turtle Creek Mall shooting incident

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Justin Suarez, a freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi, said he was at the Turtle Creek Mall during the night of the shooting incident.

“I genuinely was scared for my life,” said Suarez. “The person next to me actually tripped and fell, and I thought that she got shot. So, I thought that he was behind us. So, I genuinely thought I was going to die that night.”

The Hattiesburg Police Department said two people, who are believed to be acquaintances, fired at one another inside the mall.

“In my mind, I knew to just run, and (I) started running,” Suarez said.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said this was an isolated incident and the mall is safe.

“The Turtle Creek mall was safe,” said Barker. “It’s been there almost 30 years, and they put things into place to kind of make sure that remain safe, especially late at night on the weekends.”

Suarez said the experience leave a lasting impression.

“The overall thing just traumatized me in a way I’ve never experienced before,” Suarez said. “It kind of affected me, you know, (in a) really horrible way. You know, as someone who’s just not from Hattiesburg, I don’t like that.

I hope that this is something that could educate people, especially on this college campus, that this kind of stuff can happen literally anywhere.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.