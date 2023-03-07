Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a runaway teen.

According to HPD, 14-year-old Gavin Brady of Hattiesburg was last seen on March 6, 2023, in the parking lot at Target around 4 p.m.

Brady is described as being five feet and nine inches tall and weighing roughly 185 pounds. There was no last known clothing description given.

If you have any information on Brady’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900.

