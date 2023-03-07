Win Stuff
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg

Gavin Brady, 14, of Hattiesburg
Gavin Brady, 14, of Hattiesburg(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a runaway teen.

According to HPD, 14-year-old Gavin Brady of Hattiesburg was last seen on March 6, 2023, in the parking lot at Target around 4 p.m.

Brady is described as being five feet and nine inches tall and weighing roughly 185 pounds. There was no last known clothing description given.

If you have any information on Brady’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900.

