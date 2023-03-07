Win Stuff
LPD food drive brings in barrels of food, cash donations for Salvation Army of Laurel

LPD collected 11 barrels of food and $1,560 in cash donations during the event.
(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, the Laurel Police Department held a food drive at Walmart to benefit The Laurel Salvation Army.

During this event, LPD collected 11 barrels of food and $1,560 in cash donations.

LPD said it was thankful to Capt. Caraway and the members of the Traffic Maintenance Department for collecting the donations.

The police department also said it would like to thank all of the citizens who donated and Walmart for being a community partner.

