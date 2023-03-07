Win Stuff
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates

Detectives believe suspect could be serial rapist after revealing active warrant from Georgia
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement believe a college student charged with raping two other Jackson State classmates last month could be a serial rapist, due to an active warrant from Atlanta for the same felony charge.

Xavier Antwon Yarbough, 22, remains behind bars in the Raymond Detention Center on two counts of rape.

Xavier Antwon Yarbough, 22
Xavier Antwon Yarbough, 22(JPD)

Those incidents took place on Robinson Street on February 14 and February 26, according to a release from JPD Capt. Abraham Thompson.

Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds set a million-dollar bond for each count and barred Yarbough -- also a JSU student -- from the campus.

During Monday’s proceeding, a JPD detective shared that drugs had been used to keep the victims from resisting.

He also told the court that other victims could come forward.

JPD officers arrested Yarbough Friday afternoon on the JSU campus, Thompson said in the release.

Jackson State has not publicly responded to the allegations.

