Jones Co. drive-by shooting possibly linked to others

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Monday night.

According to Lead Investigator JD Carter, the drive-by shooting happened at a house located at the 4600 block of University Avenue in Laurel.

Carter said one shot happened near the front door and the other shot went through the living room. Three people were inside at the time, and Carter said children are normally there. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

“[Officials] also learned today that Laurel Police Department had also had a drive-by shooting,” said Carter. “We do not know if it’s connected to ours. Also, speaking with Forrest County investigators, they had a drive-by shooting apparently at some point last night.

So, we’re all three coordinating together to work together to see if there are any connections.”

Currently, Carter said there’s limited information, but they are looking at a security video of a gray/silver vehicle that might fit the timeline.

At this time, Carter said the shooting reports in Laurel and Rawls Springs are not believed to be connected to this case in Jones County, but officials are not ruling out the possibility.

