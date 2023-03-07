Win Stuff
Investigation opens for overnight drive-by in Jones County

The Jones County Sheriff's Department patrol and criminal investigations divisions responded to...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home on University Avenue was the scene of an overnight drive-by shooting.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said three residents were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

JCSD patrol and criminal investigations divisions responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s department will oversee the investigation, and Sergeant J.D. Carter will serve as the lead investigator.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information is made public.

