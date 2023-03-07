Hattiesburg man arrested after police pursuit in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested after a police pursuit in Petal on Monday afternoon.

The Petal Police Department said it attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the area of Byrd Boulevard and Walmart at approximately 3:17 p.m.

According to Petal PD, the driver of the vehicle reportedly failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit led to Zaxby’s in Petal. At that time, the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Earnest L. Mays, reportedly abandoned the vehicle and continued to run from law enforcement on foot through businesses and parking lots.

Mays was apprehended and taken into Police custody without injury or further incident. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Mays is facing a pending charge for eluding law enforcement, according to the Forrest County inmate roster. He is also facing a pending charge for possession of marijuana by Petal PD and pending charges for a warrant for simple assault and obscene electronic communication by the Hattiesburg Police Department. Bond information has not been provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.