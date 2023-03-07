Forrest County opens investigations into Rawls Springs shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County investigators are looking for clues in an overnight shooting at a residence on Rawls Springs Road.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were inside the home when the shooting occurred but no one was injured.

The FCSO patrol, investigations and crime scene units responded to the scene.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office or metro crime stoppers at (601) 582-7867.

