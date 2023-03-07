Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors presents proclamation to HHS boys basketball team

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - 49 years - that’s how long it’s been since the Hattiesburg High School boys basketball team took home a state championship.

To show support and celebrate this accomplishment, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors presented a proclamation to the team.

“It’s been a long time,” said Rod Woullard, District 4 supervisor. “We’ve been chasing it, and it couldn’t have happened to a better coach, to a better team, so I’m just grateful.”

The proclamation was presented at Monday’s board meeting.

Team member Darrian Johnson said it means a lot to have this support from the community.

“I had a lot of emotions (during the game); I laughed, I cheered (and) I cried,” said Johnson. “It was just something we have been wanting to do for so long, and, now that we finally got it, it feels great.”

Ernie Watson, the head coach, was also thankful for the support.

“This is the backbone of our program, the board of supervisors and our community,” said Watson.

“They really support us. They really help us. They are behind the kids in anything that we do.”

