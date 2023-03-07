Farm to Table: Summer Corn Soup
Ingredients:
- 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1/2 large white onion (chopped // 1/2 onion yields ~ 1 cup)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 4 small red potatoes* (quartered // peeling, optional)
- Sea salt and ground black pepper
- 3 ears of corn* (kernels sliced off)
- 2 cups of veggie broth
- 2 cups of unsweetened almond milk (or regular milk if not vegan)
- 2-3 stalks of green onions (for garnish // chopped)
- 1-2 tablespoons (s) of nutritional yeast for cheesy flavor (optional)
Instructions:
- To a large saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, onion, and garlic and sauté for 3-4 minutes.
- Add potato, season with a little salt and pepper, and cover to steam for 4-5 minutes.
- Add most of the corn, reserving a little for garnish, and stir.
- NOTE: If you plan to blend the soup, I recommend (as suggested above) adding half broth and half milk for a creamier texture. But if you intend to leave it unblended, forgo the milk and do all vegetable broth (4 cups) for the best texture/flavor.
- Add broth and almond milk (if using), cover, and bring to a low boil. Reduce heat to low. Cook until the potatoes are soft and slide off of a knife when pierced – about 5-10 minutes.
- If blending, add 3/4 of the soup to a blender and blend until creamy and smooth. If using nutritional yeast, add it now.
- Transfer the soup back to the saucepan and bring it back to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Cook for at least 10 minutes to let thicken. The longer it simmers, the more flavorful it will be.
- To serve, top with chopped green onion, remaining fresh (or lightly sauteed) corn, and black pepper. Add a sprinkle of paprika for color.
