Chief of Hattiesburg police speaks out after Turtle Creek Mall shooting incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to Turtle Creek Mall to a report of a shooting incident.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy said she got the call just before 5:30 p.m.

“This is a very serious matter, and we will take all instances like these very seriously and charge each individual involved accordingly,” said Sealy.

Sealy said only two people are involved: an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

The male reportedly arrived at a local hospital from a gunshot wound, and the female was turned in to law enforcement at 8 p.m.

“Family members did bring her to the Hattiesburg Police Department and turned her in,” Sealy said. “(She) was questioned and charged after her questioning.”

The chief said this is an isolated shooting.

“These two that shot at each other know each other, and, so they brought this problem to a public place,” Sealy said.

Sealy said the department is always learning and making adjustments to ensure the safety of all involved.

“We have training in place, we’re continuing to build on this type of training,” Sealy said. “We learn from each incident, so I feel sure after talking with everyone, reviewing everything, they’ll be more training coming forward after this incident.”

The 16-year-old suspect had her initial appearance in front of a judge on Monday. She is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, and her bond was denied.

The 18-year-old is reportedly also going to be charged once he is released from the hospital.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.