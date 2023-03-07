Win Stuff
Busy weekends help Hattiesburg tourism numbers

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Busy weekends help keep the Hub City a tourist attraction.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of traffic in the area. From events such as USM baseball games and the Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival, the Hub City has become a place where tourists feel at home.

“I think that we can count on busy weekends from now until Memorial Day,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “It puts a lot of work on our parks and recreation crews and first responders which we appreciate, but it also brings a certain vibrancy to the city and community to have all these people coming whether for soccer tournaments or First Fridays downtown or Live at Five or any of the other great events that we have here in Hattiesburg.”

Barker said he hopes to see continuous growth in Hattiesburg’s tourism numbers.

