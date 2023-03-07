Win Stuff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Miguel Vasquez-Cruz, who was shot and killed on Saturday at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a recent fatal shooting.

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Miguel Vasquez-Cruz. Cruz was shot and killed on Saturday at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.

Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured

Cotto is described as about 5′5″ tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen Saturday in the area of Monaco Lake Apartments.

Police say not to approach Cotto as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Cotto or his whereabouts please call police at 228-762-2211.

