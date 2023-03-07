ALDI expected to open in Hattiesburg this fall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ALDI is expected to open in Hattiesburg this fall.

No official date has been set.

The development site is located off U.S. Highway 98 between Walmart and Lakewood Drive.

According to the company’s website, the store started in Germany around 62 years ago. Over the years, it’s grown to more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

The ALDI in Hattiesburg would be Mississippi’s eighth location.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.