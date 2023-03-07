Win Stuff
ALDI expected to open in Hattiesburg this fall

The development site is located off U.S. Highway 98 between Walmart and Lakewood Drive.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ALDI is expected to open in Hattiesburg this fall.

No official date has been set.

The development site is located off U.S. Highway 98 between Walmart and Lakewood Drive.

According to the company’s website, the store started in Germany around 62 years ago. Over the years, it’s grown to more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

The ALDI in Hattiesburg would be Mississippi’s eighth location.

