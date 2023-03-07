03/07 Ryan’s “Unseasonably Warm” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

If you liked last week or yesterday, you’ll find a lot more to like today as we’ll see more of the same pattern: hot, humid, and cloudy. Other than the short-lived break we saw over the weekend when some drier, but not all that much cooler, air moved in that’s pretty much where we’ve been since the start of the year. I’d have to look back day-by-day, but I’m estimating we haven’t had more than a handful of below-average highs and lows since then, but at least two more are coming soon....we just have a few more days of this “summer-like” weather ahead first. That includes today, which will essentially be a carbon copy of yesterday. Expect a somewhat foggy, cloudy start that will slowly give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 83. That forecast high will come close, but will fall short of today’s daily record of 85 set in 1999 continuing the recent trend of beating, tying, or falling just short of each daily record. We’ll keep doing that until Friday, the first day this week that will fall south of 80 degrees, though that’s mostly because of increased cloud cover and rain chances thanks to a fairly dry front. That front will be enough for a sunny and drier Saturday, but much more robust rain chances return quickly for Sunday.

That starts off next week with some lingering rain for Monday morning, but the cooler, drier air rushes in after and will have highs below or average of 69 degrees for the first time in quite a while by Tuesday, but only for two days...we’ll be back above 70 by Thursday.

