Youth volunteer group takes Freedom Summer Tour in downtown Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Purposeful Actions youth volunteer group is ‘taking action’ toward its education.

The group visited downtown Hattiesburg Sunday to embark on the Freedom Summer Tour that the Sixth Street Museum created.

The PA youth group was created by 17-year-old old Aubri Sparkman, who created the group for home-schooled kids to have an organization to be a part of.

The group is comprised of ages 11 years old to college students, who have volunteered for charitable organizations such as Extra Table, Edwards Street Fellowship Ministries and Neighbors at Hawkins.

“I wanted to create an opportunity for teens, specifically homeschoolers is to get unity and not only have an opportunity to gain some volunteer hours, but to gain some new connections with our community and understand all the needs and how our city works,” Sparkman said.

