Warm and humid weather for the next several days.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/6
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and humid as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Expect more of the same tomorrow as highs warm up into the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will be arm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

A front will move through on Friday, bringing us a chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the mid 70s.

