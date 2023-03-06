Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Victim identified in Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of...
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday.(Generic Image)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim in an early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg has been identified.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the individual has been identified as 39-year-old Akera A. Franklin of Hattiesburg. His next of kin has been notified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

HPD said 21-year-old Rodrique Bowman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possessing a stolen firearm.

According to HPD, Bowman’s previous bond was revoked. No bond was set for the murder charge, and he was given a $10,000 bond for the stolen weapon charge.

Shantari Carter, 30, Hattiesburg, the sister of Bowman, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in connection to the incident. Her bond information has not yet been released.

Bowman and Carter have been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident took place at 6:30 a.m. at...
Driver injured in early morning one-vehicle accident in Jones Co.
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the fire occurred around 3:18 a.m. at...
Jones County playground destroyed in fire; investigation ongoing
Midday Headlines 3/6
Midday Headlines 3/6
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi