Victim identified in Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim in an early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg has been identified.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the individual has been identified as 39-year-old Akera A. Franklin of Hattiesburg. His next of kin has been notified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

HPD said 21-year-old Rodrique Bowman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possessing a stolen firearm.

According to HPD, Bowman’s previous bond was revoked. No bond was set for the murder charge, and he was given a $10,000 bond for the stolen weapon charge.

Shantari Carter, 30, Hattiesburg, the sister of Bowman, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in connection to the incident. Her bond information has not yet been released.

Bowman and Carter have been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

