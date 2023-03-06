Win Stuff
TSA Prechecks available this week at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is holding another TSA checkpoint this week, making the security process easier for travelers.

The advantages for travelers is they won’t have to take their coats or shoes off. The process shortens the time in line.

“There’re certain things that you’ll still have to do, (but this) makes it a lot easier,” said Thomas Heanue, Hattiesburg-Laurel executive director/Mississippi Airports Association president. “When you go to a large airport and the line is a mile long, you go to the line that’s not so long. So, a lot of people like it and enjoy it.

“It does only work for domestic flights, it’s not for overseas.”.

The TSA checkpoint will be all this week, March 6 through March 12, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Heanue said although walk-ins are allowed, he strongly encourages making an appointment online beforehand.

