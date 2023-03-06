Some rain possible toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!

Look for patchy fog to develop after midnight Monday, with low temperatures in the lower-50s.

After the fog burns off Monday morning, look for mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the lower-80s.

As we head into Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Highs drop back into the mid-70s on Friday with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Mostly sunny and mild weather returns for Saturday, with highs around 70 degrees and lows in the mid-40s.

