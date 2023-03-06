Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Some rain possible toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous week

For the most part, nice, comfortable week ahead, weather-wise
By Rex Thompson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!

Look for patchy fog to develop after midnight Monday, with low temperatures in the lower-50s.

After the fog burns off Monday morning, look for mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the lower-80s.

As we head into Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Highs drop back into the mid-70s on Friday with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Mostly sunny and mild weather returns for Saturday, with highs around 70 degrees and lows in the mid-40s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Joshua Cathey will participate in a national culinary competition in New York in July.
USM chef headed to national culinary competition in New York
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February

Latest News

Laurel Leap event continues to bring the community together
‘Laurel Leap’ event continues to bring the community together
Perhaps a dash of rain toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous weekend
For the most part, nice, comfortable week ahead, weather-wise
Christopher Sargent drilled a pair of two-run home runs Sunday to help the University of...
Golden Eagles post 7-2 win Sunday to sweep baseball series with Dallas Baptist
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49