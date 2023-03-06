Win Stuff
Prom-A-Palooza helps more than 30 girls find dresses Sunday

Bridal Bliss in Hattiesburg hosted the fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza Sunday
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 30 high school girls found ‘the’ dress that they likely will remember for the rest of their lives.

The Forrest General Spirit Girls brought back “Prom-A-Palooza” for a fifth spring, providing prom gowns and dresses for rent for just $12.

Spirit Girls coordinator Macy Knight said the organization helped more than 30 girls be matched with a dress at Bliss Bridal Shop in downtown Hattiesburg.

All of the dresses were donated by the Spirit Girls and other community members to help give girls “an affordable and fabulous prom.”

