Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Permanent sculpture added in Hub City Saturday for 1st time in over 3 years

First public sculpture in past three years revealed in Hattiesburg
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg revealed Saturday its first permanent sculpture in more than three years.

Our Trey Brown attended the ribbon-cutting and met with the artist to talk about the importance of art displays in the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Hattiesburg adds 1st permanent sculpture in more than 3 years
First public sculpture in past three years revealed in Hattiesburg
Laurel Leap event continues to bring the community together
‘Laurel Leap’ event continues to bring the community together
Perhaps a dash of rain toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous week ahead.
Some rain possible toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous week
Perhaps a dash of rain toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous weekend
For the most part, nice, comfortable week ahead, weather-wise