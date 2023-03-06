Permanent sculpture added in Hub City Saturday for 1st time in over 3 years
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg revealed Saturday its first permanent sculpture in more than three years.
Our Trey Brown attended the ribbon-cutting and met with the artist to talk about the importance of art displays in the Pine Belt.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.