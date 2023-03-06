Win Stuff
Officials hope to reunite dog found at Burger King, struggling owner

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois, according to the South Suburban Humane Society. Officials hope to reunite him with his owner.(Source: Village of Monee Police Department via Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONEE, Ill. (Gray News) - Officials in Illinois are working to reunite a dog found tied up outside a Burger King with his loving owner, who police say “happened upon hard times.”

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois, according to the South Suburban Humane Society. He had a note attached to his collar that police said “broke our hearts.”

“Hi, I’m King. I’m a good boy. Love to hug and kiss,” the note read.

Police put out a Facebook post last Monday saying that King had been found, and they were looking for his owner.

The animal shelter says King’s owner came in Tuesday to explain her situation. After a major medical event, she moved in with her family as she tried to get back on her feet. She said one of her family members abandoned King, devastating her.

The dog was found with a note attached to his collar that police said “broke our hearts.”(Source: Village of Monee Police Department via Facebook)

King’s owner brought all his food, toys and treats with her to the shelter, according to the organization.

“She wants to try and find a new place to live to keep her extremely well taken care of dog that she deeply loves,” wrote the organization in a Facebook post.

Police and staff at the animal shelter have decided to try to keep King with his owner “because the love between them was very evident,” according to police.

King will be fostered by an animal shelter staff member for a month, as his owner tries to find a new home. Police and the shelter hope to reunite the dog and owner at that time.

“Every single day, every one of us has a choice to choose empathy and kindness,” wrote the animal shelter on Facebook.

Police say if King cannot be reunited with his owner within a certain timeframe, he will be put up for adoption. They say the dog was “never placed in danger.”

