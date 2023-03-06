Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

North Lamar issues boil water notice; 100 customers affected

Officials with the association said that customers in the affected area should boil their water...
Officials with the association said that customers in the affected area should boil their water until further notice.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One hundred customers are under a boil water notice from the North Lamar Water Association.

The affected area runs from the intersection of Sheila Lane and South Mill Creek Road to the intersection of South Mill Creek Road and Curtis Loop and from the intersection of Chambliss Madden Road and Shelia Lane to the intersection of South Mill Creek Road and Madden Road. It also includes all adjacent roads.

Customers on Chambliss Madden Road and Shelia Lane, however, are not included in the notice.

Officials with the association said that customers in the affected area should boil their water until further notice.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Latest News

Photo credit: Hattiesburg Zoo
Hattiesburg Zoo announces 2023 ‘Spring Break’ dates and activities
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
'Purposeful Actions' youth group takes Summer Freedom tour Sunday
Youth volunteer group takes Freedom Summer Tour in downtown Hattiesburg
The Lady Bobcats won their seventh consecutive Region 23 crown Sunday and are headed to the...
No. 8 JC wins Region 23 ‘Cat Fight, earns 7th straight trip to national tourney