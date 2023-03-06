North Lamar issues boil water notice; 100 customers affected

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One hundred customers are under a boil water notice from the North Lamar Water Association.

The affected area runs from the intersection of Sheila Lane and South Mill Creek Road to the intersection of South Mill Creek Road and Curtis Loop and from the intersection of Chambliss Madden Road and Shelia Lane to the intersection of South Mill Creek Road and Madden Road. It also includes all adjacent roads.

Customers on Chambliss Madden Road and Shelia Lane, however, are not included in the notice.

Officials with the association said that customers in the affected area should boil their water until further notice.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.