Lady Eagles falter in 2nd half, fall in Sun Belt tourney semis

The University of Southern Mississippi got steamrolled after halftime Sunday, falling in the...
The University of Southern Mississippi got steamrolled after halftime Sunday, falling in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference women's basketball tournament(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WDAM) - For University of Southern Mississippi basketball fans, Sunday’s collapse in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament must have seemed a bit of deja’vu.

Like USM’s men’s team a little more than 24 hours earlier, the third-seeded Lady Eagles fell apart after halftime.

USM was outscored by 20 points over the final two periods Sunday afternoon by second-seeded Texas State University, as the Lady Bobcats rolled to an 85-57 victory.

All-Sun Belt Conference Domonique Davis scored a team-high 20 points for the Lady Eagles, but none of her teammates scored more than nine points.

USM (21-10) trailed by eight points at halftime, and then were outscored 44-24 after halftime.

Texas State will take on top-seeded James Madison University at 1 p.m. Monday in the Sun Belt women’s basketball championship game.

USM’s postseason fate has yet to determined.

