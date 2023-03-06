Jones County playground destroyed in fire; investigation ongoing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The equipment at a Jones County playground was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday.

According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the fire occurred around 3:18 a.m. at the community center on Friendship Road.

The fire had been initially reported as a grass fire, but firefighters found the playground equipment engulfed in flames instead.

Crews from the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department assisted Shady Grove in extinguishing the flames.

There were no reported injuries, but the playground was completely destroyed.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information is available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.