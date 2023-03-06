Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo announces 2023 ‘Spring Break’ dates and activities

Photo credit: Hattiesburg Zoo
Photo credit: Hattiesburg Zoo
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring may not have officially sprung, but it’s almost time for “Spring Break” at the Hattiesburg Zoo. The annual event marks the beginning of warmer weather and fun for the whole family.

The 2023 Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break dates are March 11-19, but it will be closed Monday, March 13.

“Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo is when we really kick off the new year with loads of fun, including games, animal encounters, crafts and food and beverage specials,” said Demetric Kelly, zoo business operations and guest services manager. “We turn on our Splash Pad for the first time of the year, and we discount pricing for the High Adventure Ropes Course for kids of all ages to tackle.”

Spring Breakers will enjoy bounce houses, scavenger hunts, and animal enrichment. The zoo’s docents will also be at various locations throughout the park to interact with and educate visitors.

The zoo will also offer face painting on the weekend.

Regular zoo admission prices apply for Spring Break dates, and guests can use annual passes.

