Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three years ago, Nicholas Craft was given the worst news of his life.

“The doctor told me if I don’t do something about my weight issue, I was going to end up dying between three to five years,” he said. “So, I made a change.”

This change turned his life around.

In 2019, Craft weighed in at 649 pounds. A change in diet helped him lose weight. After the first month of dieting, he dropped 40 pounds. That’s when he realized it was working.

But without the support of those around him, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“I had a support system, you know, my cousin, Damian, my mom and the rest of my family, my, brothers and sisters,” Craft said.

At one point, Craft was contemplating ending his life.

“I thought about the suicidal thing,” Craft said. “I’d had suicidal thoughts before, too. I just basically talked to my grandmother. She’s the one (who) really pushed me to think of at the beginning, too,”

For those struggling to lose weight, Craft said not to give up.

“If you put your mind to anything, you can do it and believe you can achieve your goal you set your mind to.”

Now, Craft is working towards getting skin removal surgery. His loose skin causes him pain, which is why he is now on disability. He says his insurance will not pay for it. However, he is hoping for a miracle.

