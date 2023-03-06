FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The FBI is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston, South Carolina, WCSC reports.

Crew members of Carnival Cruise Sunshine were made aware of an unresponsive woman on Feb. 27, FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said.

Wheeler says the staff attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship.

Once the ship ported in Charleston on Saturday, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team responded to process the passenger’s room.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” Wheeler said in the statement.

Officials said the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to other passengers.

“The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston yesterday morning to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest. Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau, and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” a Carnival spokesperson said. “We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston, and we have no further comments.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.