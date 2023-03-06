Win Stuff
Driver injured in early morning one-vehicle accident in Jones Co.

According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident took place at 6:30 a.m. at...
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident took place at 6:30 a.m. at Trace Road and Springhill Road.(Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency officials in Jones County were out Monday morning responding to a one-vehicle accident that left the driver injured.

According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident took place at 6:30 a.m. at Trace Road and Springhill Road.

The driver, who Shady Grove VFD says was from out of town, was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel by EMServ Ambulance Service to be treated for minor injuries.

The volunteer fire department believes the foggy weather conditions may have been the reason for the crash, as it could have made it hard for the driver to see the end of the road.

