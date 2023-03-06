2-vehicle accident, mobile home fire kept 2 Jones County VFDs busy Sunday

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

SANDERSVILLE,, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Jones County volunteer fire departments had a busy Sunday afternoons.

About 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Sharon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision with rollover on Interstate 59 at mile marker 106 in the northbound lanes.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an overturned Chevrolet Tahoe in the median where it had been sent after colliding with an 18-wheeler.

No injuries were reported, but the Tahoe sustained major damage. The 18-wheeler sustained minor damage.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Sunday afternoon, Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department was able to prevent a mobile home fire from spreading. (Jones County Fire Council)

While the Sharon VFD was dealing with that incident, Sandersville VFD responded to a mobile home fire at 2186 U.S. 11 North.

Firefighters there found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters began a defensive attack and were able to prevent the flames from spreading through the woods and to two nearby homes.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident and sustained catastrophic damage.

Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.