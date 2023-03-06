Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

03/06 Ryan’s “Foggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Expect low visibility conditions for the morning hours, and more warmth for the afternoon.
03/06 Ryan’s “Foggy” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another “way warmer than it should be” week ahead, but cooler than average weather is finally on the horizon. That’s going to be next week, as this one is shaping up to be as warm and humid as last week was. That means more potentially record breaking/tying daily highs, though I expect we’ll stay a few degrees south of today’s. My forecast for today calls for slowly thinning clouds and fog, an afternoon high of 83, and a warming overnight low that’ll be back in the upper 60s. Today’s record high is 85, so while I don’t expect to hit it we will be quite close, and see many similar days this week. In fact, each day until Friday will have a chance to tie or break the daily record...basically a carbon copy of last week though Friday is where things start to change on us again.

That’s due to the last two fronts to pass through this week, which will be first on Friday, then the last on Sunday. That’ll make thunderstorms a little more likely for the weekend than the off-chance of showers we’ve had for all of last week and most of this one. None are looking concerning right now, but we’ll keep an eye on them. The biggest change coming up will be the temperature change, falling ~15 degrees from where we’ve been averaging for the last two weeks! Sunday’s front will bring a cooler and drier air mass change that’ll have highs and lows below average for the first time in at least a month!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Latest News

03/06 Ryan’s “Foggy” Monday Morning Forecast
03/06 Ryan’s “Foggy” Monday Morning Forecast
Perhaps a dash of rain toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous week ahead.
Some rain possible toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous week
Perhaps a dash of rain toward the end of an otherwise gorgeous weekend
For the most part, nice, comfortable week ahead, weather-wise
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/2
Beautiful weather this weekend