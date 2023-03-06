03/06 Ryan’s “Foggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another “way warmer than it should be” week ahead, but cooler than average weather is finally on the horizon. That’s going to be next week, as this one is shaping up to be as warm and humid as last week was. That means more potentially record breaking/tying daily highs, though I expect we’ll stay a few degrees south of today’s. My forecast for today calls for slowly thinning clouds and fog, an afternoon high of 83, and a warming overnight low that’ll be back in the upper 60s. Today’s record high is 85, so while I don’t expect to hit it we will be quite close, and see many similar days this week. In fact, each day until Friday will have a chance to tie or break the daily record...basically a carbon copy of last week though Friday is where things start to change on us again.

That’s due to the last two fronts to pass through this week, which will be first on Friday, then the last on Sunday. That’ll make thunderstorms a little more likely for the weekend than the off-chance of showers we’ve had for all of last week and most of this one. None are looking concerning right now, but we’ll keep an eye on them. The biggest change coming up will be the temperature change, falling ~15 degrees from where we’ve been averaging for the last two weeks! Sunday’s front will bring a cooler and drier air mass change that’ll have highs and lows below average for the first time in at least a month!

