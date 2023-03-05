Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

UPDDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect in a shooting inside the Turtle Creek Mall food court that left one wounded Saturday evening.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said law enforcement “was looking for a black female, possibly, a juvenile, wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.”

Rigel said the suspect was last seen “running east toward Weathersby Road.”

Rigel confirmed that one person had been shot, suffering a non-critical wound and was being treated at a local hospital.

Rigel also confirmed that another person had been injured during “everyone leaving the food court.”

Rigel said his deputies and HPD officers were searching several residences for the suspect.

Earlier, Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore sent out a release about the incident.

The release read:

“On Saturday, March 4, 2023, members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired inside Turtle Creek Mall just before 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after, officers were notified of an individual that arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

One other individual inside was injured by people running after the shooting occurred.

No other individuals inside the establishment have reported any injuries at this time.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Lamar County School District to welcome a batch of school buses
New buses coming to Lamar County School District
Pelicans flock to Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg
New Orleans Pelicans staff visits Thames Elementary School
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal