Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday, members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired inside Turtle Creek Mall just before 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after, officers were notified of an individual that arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

One other individual inside was injured by people running after the shooting occurred.

No other individuals inside the establishment have reported any injuries at this time.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Lamar County School District to welcome a batch of school buses
New buses coming to Lamar County School District
Pelicans flock to Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg
New Orleans Pelicans staff visits Thames Elementary School
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal
Pelicans flock to Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg
Thames Elementary students visited by New Orleans Pelicans staff