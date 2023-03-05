Hattiesburg hosts 9th annual Craft Beer Festival

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are a fan of beer, downtown Hattiesburg was the place to be Saturday.

The ninth annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival featured more than 130 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers, a variety catering to those who prefer to be sober.

This event aimed to highlight breweries that have made Mississippi their home. In 2012, a change in state law that cleared the path for craft beer brought about an economic and cultural shift in the Hub City.

Saturday’s event drew a large crowd to Town Square Park.

“I’ve worked downtown previously and know a lot of the people running it and it’s just always a good time and great event for Hattiesburg,” volunteer Daniel Mann said. “It was a beautiful day, so that kind of really helped.”

“The craft beer festival has been a growing event in Harrisburg for the last few years. So, this is a great crowd for it and we like to see it.”

A Louisiana native, Heather Hughes, said that she drove to Hattiesburg just for the festival.

“When we saw online that it popped up that it was happening, we were like, ‘You know, we’re gonna come out,” Hughes said. “We camped at Paul B. Johnson for the weekend just to come out this for this.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.