Golden Eagles post 7-2 win Sunday to sweep baseball series with Dallas Baptist

Christopher Sargent drilled a pair of two-run home runs Sunday to help the University of...
Christopher Sargent drilled a pair of two-run home runs Sunday to help the University of Southern Mississippi to a 7-2 win and a sweep of a three-game baseball series with visiting Dallas Baptist University.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Christopher Sargent broke out of a slump to drive in four runs with his first home runs of the season and four pitchers combined on a five-hitter as No. 22 University of Southern Mississippi swept Dallas Baptist University with a 7-2 victory Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

The veteran Sargent had struggled through the early weeks of the season, but went 2-for-4 Sunday with two-run home runs in the second and fourth innings.

The early power surge helped stake USM starter Niko Mazza to a 5-0 lead, and the left-hander and three bullpen compatriots kept the Patriots mostly in check.

Dallas Baptist closed 5-2 in the fifth inning, but USM put the game away with a pair of runs in the eighth inning on Danny Lynch’s sacrifice fly and Creek Robertson’s run-scoring single.

Mazza (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings. He walked four and struck out seven while topping the 100-pitch mark

Luke Trahan, Chase Adams and J.B. Middleton covered the last three innings, combining to allow a walk, hit a batter and strike out one.

USM (8-3) earned its second sweep of a weekend series. The Golden Eagles opened 2023 by taking three in a row from Liberty University.

The Patriots (7-4), who swept the Golden Eagles last year in Dallas, suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

DBU starter Bryson Hammer (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits. He walked one, struck out five.

USM will head to Oxford to take on the University of Mississippi at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

