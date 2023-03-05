Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering prosecution in connection to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and his sister arrested for hindering prosecution in the fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Hattiesburg.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, HPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased male who had succumbed to injuries received during a shooting, HPD said.

The name of the victim is being withheld by the Forrest County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Rodrique Bowman, 21, Hattiesburg,, and charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Bowman and the victim are known acquaintances, and the altercation escalated from a domestic-related argument over a female, HPD said.

Shantari Carter, 30, Hattiesburg, who is the sister of Bowman, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in connection to the incident.

Bowman and Carter have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Joshua Cathey will participate in a national culinary competition in New York in July.
USM chef headed to national culinary competition in New York
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February

Latest News

Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
USM goes for baseball sweep after 2-1 win Saturday
USM baseball clinches series with 2-1 win Saturday over Dallas Baptist
USM goes for baseball sweep after 2-1 win Saturday
USM nudges Dallas Baptist by a run for a second, consecutive day
Hattiesburg Public School District is hiring
Hattiesburg Public School District is hiring